November is Transgender Awareness Month at the VA. Please join SAGEVets and VA professionals representing Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Queens, and the Bronx as we celebrate programs and services available to transgender and gender diverse Veterans. Hear from medical specialists and the Veterans who benefit from these services in this important one-hour virtual seminar. Medical providers, Veterans, and the public are invited to this free event. Panelists include:

• Chrissy Ingenito, Ph.D., she/her/hers, LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator – VA NY Harbor HealthCare System, Manhattan Campus

• Jessica Esposito, Ph.D. , she/her/hers, LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator – VA NY Harbor HealthCare System, Brooklyn Campus

• Qudsia Hussain, M.D., MPH, she/her /hers, NYU Endocrinology Fellow, VA NY Harbor Health Care System- Manhattan Campus

• Matthew Vespertino, M.A. CCC-SLP, he/his/him, Speech Language Pathologist, VA NY Harbor Health Care System- Manhattan Campus

• Batsheva Halberstam, Ph.D., she/her/hers, LGBT Veteran Care Coordinator- VA James J. Peters VA Medical Center, Bronx Campus

• Elaine Lavin, Psy.D., she/her/hers, Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator, VA NY Harbor HealthCare System, St. Albans Campus

• William Christiana, Psy.D., he/him/his, Staten Island Community Based Outpatient Clinic

• Jillian Stein-Seroussi, LMSW, she/her/hers, Queens Vet Center

• A Veteran and patient of the Manhattan VA who served in the Vietnam Era, she/her/hers

• Moderated by Ashton Stewart, he/him/his, SAGEVets Program Manager