 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Opening Ceremony

When
Thursday, Nov 5
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Where

Welk Resort Theatre

1984 State Hwy 165

Branson , MO

Cost
FREE

A formal opening ceremony will be held November 5, 2020, at 10:00am. The event will take place outdoors at the Vietnam Memorial Wall, weather permitting – will move inside if necessary.  Free admission, public welcome.

For more information, please visit: https://www.explorebranson.com/general-events/traveling-vietnam-veterans-memorial-opening-ceremony

See all events
Last updated: