Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Opening Ceremony
- When
-
Thursday, Nov 5
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
Welk Resort Theatre
1984 State Hwy 165
Branson , MO
- Cost
- FREE
A formal opening ceremony will be held November 5, 2020, at 10:00am. The event will take place outdoors at the Vietnam Memorial Wall, weather permitting – will move inside if necessary. Free admission, public welcome.
For more information, please visit: https://www.explorebranson.com/general-events/traveling-vietnam-veterans-memorial-opening-ceremony