Truckee Virtual Veterans Day - Truckee, CA

Special Guest Speaker Greg Seeger, Captain, US Marine Corps Veteran. Music provided by the Mountain Belles. Free to-go lunch for Veterans & Families at Veterans Hall and Victory Plaza following the Ceremony. Hosted by American Legion Post 439. Lunch provided by Truckee Core Values Fund & Great Full Gardens.

This is a virtual event, with free to-go lunch for Veterans and Families at the Veterans Hall (10124 High St., Truckee, CA 96161) and Victory Plaza (Spring St. and Donner Pass Rd., Truckee, CA 96161)

Local Times for this event are: 11:00am PST - 12:00pm PST

The Virtual Veterans Day will be streamed on Truckee Tahoe Media http://ttctv.org/

Below is a link to the Town of Truckee’s official event page: https://www.townoftruckee.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/7071/16?curm=11&cury=2020