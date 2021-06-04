 Skip to Content
Unconscious Bias

Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs

When
Tuesday, Jun 15, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

 What is Unconscious Bias? ​ How Does it Affect Me? What Can I Do About It?  By the time you are done with this session you will be able to answer these questions and understand how Unconscious Biases can affect the workplace and your life. 

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,793689130#   United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 793 689 130#

Find a local number | Reset PIN

