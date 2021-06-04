What is Unconscious Bias? ​ How Does it Affect Me? What Can I Do About It? By the time you are done with this session you will be able to answer these questions and understand how Unconscious Biases can affect the workplace and your life.

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185,,793689130# United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 793 689 130#

Find a local number | Reset PIN