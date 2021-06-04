Unconscious Bias
Presented by Department of Veterans Affairs
- When
-
Tuesday, Jun 15, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
What is Unconscious Bias? How Does it Affect Me? What Can I Do About It? By the time you are done with this session you will be able to answer these questions and understand how Unconscious Biases can affect the workplace and your life.
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-701-0185,,793689130# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 793 689 130#