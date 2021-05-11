Understanding the Benefits of Community College—Featuring Louisiana’s Community and Technical College
PVA Veterans Career Live Partner Session
Thursday, May 27, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
- Free
With Veterans Career Live (formerly PAVE Connect), you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program (formerly PAVE) employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, and veterans and their families (caregivers, spouses and children).
On May 27th at 4:00 p.m. EDT join PVA and the Louisiana's Community and Technical College System for a dynamic conversation about the benefits of community college. Hear from Dr. Rene Cintron the Chief Education and Training Officer at LCTCS and two individuals who work with veterans in the LCTCS system. Join to learn about the opportunities, benefits, and affordability of community college.