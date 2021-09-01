VA and AMVETS Present: VA Mental Health and Technology Tools

Join VA’s Office of Connected Care and AMVETS at 1:00 p.m. ET on September 8, 2021 for a Facebook Live discussion showcasing how VA is using mental health tools and technologies to deliver care to Veterans when and where it is needed.



This joint event between VA and AMVETS will feature a discussion on how VA tools like Annie, Mindfulness Coach, PTSD Coach, Insomnia Coach, VVC and others help bring care to Veterans. The event will feature VA experts Dr. Pearl McGee-Vincent, Clinical Psychologist, Director, JIF Mobile Mental Health Apps Project, Acting Deputy Director, Dissemination & Training Division, National Center for PTSD and Dr. Christina Armstrong, Clinical Psychologist, Connected Health Implementation Strategies, Office of Connected Care (OCC), Patient Care Services (12CC), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and will be moderated Joe Chenelly, AMVETS' National Executive Director and Marine veteran. The event is hosted on the AMVETS Facebook Page: @AMVETSHQ and AMVETS YouTube Channel AMVETS.



If you would like to learn more about the VA’s Connected Care work to increase Veterans’ access to care through virtual care technologies, visit connectedcare.va.gov.