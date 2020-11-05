VA Benefits and Claims Town Hall

Agenda for the event:

Welcome by Director Weldin (10:00) Principles of Service Connection claims workshop (10:15) Appeals workshop (11:00) Director’s Listening Forum/Q&A (11:45) Video chat or phone call with a Claims Representative (any time)



Do you have a question for the Director’s Listening Forum? Or, do you want to talk with a claims representative directly about your VA benefits?

Then, please email Workshop.VBACMS@va.gov and include your question, name and telephone number.

Join via the WebEx platform

Event Password: Columbia319!

Join via telephone: 1-404-397-1596

Access Code: 199 437 5022