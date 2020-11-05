VA Benefits and Claims Town Hall
Hosted by Columbia VA Regional Benefits Office
- When
-
Thursday, Nov 19
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
- Cost
- FREE
Agenda for the event:
-
- Welcome by Director Weldin (10:00)
- Principles of Service Connection claims workshop (10:15)
- Appeals workshop (11:00)
- Director’s Listening Forum/Q&A (11:45)
- Video chat or phone call with a Claims Representative (any time)
Do you have a question for the Director’s Listening Forum? Or, do you want to talk with a claims representative directly about your VA benefits?
Then, please email Workshop.VBACMS@va.gov and include your question, name and telephone number.
Join via the WebEx platform
Event Password: Columbia319!
Join via telephone: 1-404-397-1596
Access Code: 199 437 5022