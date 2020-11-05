 Skip to Content
VA Benefits and Claims Town Hall

Hosted by Columbia VA Regional Benefits Office

When
Thursday, Nov 19
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Agenda for the event:

    • Welcome by Director Weldin (10:00)
    • Principles of Service Connection claims workshop (10:15)
    • Appeals workshop (11:00)
    • Director’s Listening Forum/Q&A (11:45)
    • Video chat or phone call with a Claims Representative (any time)

Do you have a question for the Director’s Listening Forum?  Or, do you want to talk with a claims representative directly about your VA benefits?

Then, please email Workshop.VBACMS@va.gov and include your question, name and telephone number.

Join via the WebEx platform
Event Password: Columbia319!

Join via telephone: 1-404-397-1596
Access Code: 199 437 5022

