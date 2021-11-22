VA Careers "Talk About It Tuesday" Broadcast
Learn about the ins and outs of human resources careers at VA during the VA Careers "Talk About It Tuesday" broadcast on Nov. 30 at noon ET.
Join VA Careers to learn more about the ins and outs of human resources careers during our
Nov. 30 “Talk About It Tuesday” broadcast. Our special guest will be Kendra Wilson-Hudson,
a physician recruitment consultant with the National Recruitment Service who has worked
at all levels of human resources during her tenure with VA. All of our broadcasts start at noon
Eastern Time.