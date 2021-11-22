 Skip to Content

VA Careers "Talk About It Tuesday" Broadcast

Learn about the ins and outs of human resources careers at VA during the VA Careers "Talk About It Tuesday" broadcast on Nov. 30 at noon ET.

When
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST

Registration

Join VA Careers to learn more about the ins and outs  of human resources careers  during our

Nov. 30 “Talk About It Tuesday” broadcast. Our special guest will be Kendra Wilson-Hudson,

a physician recruitment consultant with the National Recruitment Service who has worked

at all levels of human resources during her tenure with VA. All of our broadcasts start at noon

Eastern Time. 

 

