VA Caregiver Support Program Expansion

Are you a Veteran who served on active duty on or before May 7, 1975? Do you require the assistance of a caregiver? If so, you may be eligible for VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers.

On October 1, 2020, this program expanded to include eligible WWII, Korean and Vietnam era Veterans. It provides a range of services to caregivers of eligible Veterans, including a monetary stipend. This program is still available to eligible Veterans who served on or after September 11, 2001.

Join VA and the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) on November 19 at 2 p.m. ET for a Facebook Live event to learn more about the program, including eligibility criteria and how to apply.