 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

VA National Cemeteries-OPEN Memorial Weekend from dawn to dusk

All 155 VA national cemeteries will be open Memorial Day weekend for visitors

When
Friday, May 28, 2021
6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST

All 155 VA national cemeteries will be open Memorial Day weekend from dawn to dusk for visitors. There are no restrictions or group limits in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines. 

Veterans Affairs national cemeteries will allow mass flag placements across the United States to commemorate Memorial Day.

Volunteers wishing to place flags should contact their local national cemetery.

Find your closest VA national cemetery.

See all events
Last updated: