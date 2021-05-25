VA National Cemeteries-OPEN Memorial Weekend from dawn to dusk
All 155 VA national cemeteries will be open Memorial Day weekend for visitors
- When
-
Friday, May 28, 2021
6:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST
All 155 VA national cemeteries will be open Memorial Day weekend from dawn to dusk for visitors. There are no restrictions or group limits in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines.
Veterans Affairs national cemeteries will allow mass flag placements across the United States to commemorate Memorial Day.
Volunteers wishing to place flags should contact their local national cemetery.