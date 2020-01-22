VA Pacific Islands Health Care System, Veterans Resource Fair

Island Veterans will have the opportunity to tell VA officials their concerns during this Department of Veterans Affairs Resource Fair.

The annual event allows officials to:

Talk to Veterans

Hear their concerns

Give them updates on legislation

Kevin Amick, acting director for the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System; and Sergio Chao, the Honolulu Veterans Affairs Regional Office director, are scheduled to attend the resource fair.

The free event is open to Veterans, their families and survivors, advocates who help Veterans, as well as any organization and person who works with or on behalf of Veterans. It will be held at Guam Community College on Feb. 3, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m..

This one-day event will be followed by listening sessions and similar resource fairs in Saipan, Tinian and Rota.

There is also an office at the airport cargo facility (in Tiyan), for those that are unable to attend the live session.