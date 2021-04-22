VA Rocky Mountain Network Virtual Listening Session - Salt Lake City

Let your voice be heard! I extend a personal invitation to each of you, our critical stakeholders, to register for an upcoming listening session, which I will attend.

Over the next two weeks, VA health care systems across VISN 19 will host listening sessions for Veterans, Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representatives, and other community stakeholders.

You likely already received an invitation from your nearest health care system, and I want to emphasize the importance of these sessions. We want to hear ideas, suggestions, and recommendations from each of you on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for Veterans.

Each listening session will be conducted virtually on a platform called Webex. Advance registration is required if you want to participate. On the day of event, you'll be able to sign-in up to 30 minutes early to test connectivity.

If you are not able to attend but would still like to provide feedback, please submit your feedback to VHAMAQs@va.gov. If you want more information about this VA effort, visit: Local Listening Sessions on the Future of VA Health Care - Chief Strategy Office.