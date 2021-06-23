VA's Kentucky Virtual Veterans Experience Action Center (V-VEAC)
For the Kentucky Veteran community
Get Assistance On:
» VA Claims and Appeals Filing and Status Updates
» VA and Kentucky State Veterans Benefits
» VA Healthcare Eligibility and Enrollment
» Community and Peer-to-Peer Networking Referral
» Education, Employment, and Pro Bono Legal Referral
» Family Member, Caregiver, and Survivor Benefits & Services
Limited appointments are available, and registration runs through Sunday, 11 July 2021.