 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

VA's Kentucky Virtual Veterans Experience Action Center (V-VEAC)

For the Kentucky Veteran community

When
Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021 10:00 a.m. –
Thursday, Jul 15, 3:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Get Assistance On:
» VA Claims and Appeals Filing and Status Updates
» VA and Kentucky State Veterans Benefits
» VA Healthcare Eligibility and Enrollment
» Community and Peer-to-Peer Networking Referral
» Education, Employment, and Pro Bono Legal Referral
» Family Member, Caregiver, and Survivor Benefits & Services

 

Limited appointments are available, and registration runs through Sunday, 11 July 2021.

See all events
Last updated: