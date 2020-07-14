VBA Third Quarterly Webcast: Managing VBA Performance & Results

You’re invited to join Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul R. Lawrence, Ph.D., for his next webcast on Thursday, July 30th, at 2:00 p.m. (ET). Dr. Lawrence will provide an update about the Veterans Benefits Administration's performance to include its accomplishments and challenges for the third quarter of Fiscal year 2020.

Dr. Lawrence will be joined by Education Service Executive Director Charmain Bogue and MDE PIO Executive Director David McLenachen.