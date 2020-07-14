 Skip to Content
VBA Third Quarterly Webcast: Managing VBA Performance & Results

Attend the quarterly webcast on Thursday, 7/30 at 2 p.m. Register today to receive the link(s) to watch the webcast.

When
Thursday, Jul 30
2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET

Registration

Please provide your email address in order to register for the event.

You’re invited to join Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul R. Lawrence, Ph.D., for his next webcast on Thursday, July 30th, at 2:00 p.m. (ET). Dr. Lawrence will provide an update about the Veterans Benefits Administration's performance to include its accomplishments and challenges for the third quarter of Fiscal year 2020.

Dr. Lawrence will be joined by Education Service Executive Director Charmain Bogue and MDE PIO Executive Director David McLenachen.

