Vet Talks featuring Jerrod Niemann

When
Thursday, Dec 17
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

Join us for the Vet Talks debut event featuring prolific Nashville hitmaker Jerrod Niemann connecting exclusively with the Veteran community. This online event will feature a live musical performance and Q&A with Jerrod, who is no stranger to the Veteran community. As a performer of multiple USO tours Jerrod is excited to support, engage, and connect with Vets in a new way.

For more information, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vet-talks-tickets-131913756597

