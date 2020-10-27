#VetBiz Pennsylvania Entrepreneurship & Veteran-Owned Small Business Resources Webinar The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Eastern Pennsylvania District Office invites all Veterans, Active Duty, Guard, Reservists, and their spouses interested in Entrepreneurship & Veteran-Owned Small Business Resources. The no-cost interactive webinar on Entrepreneurship and Veteran-Owned Small Business Resources features representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration Eastern PA District Office.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sba.gov/events/1675515