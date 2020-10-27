VetBiz Webinar - Arming Vets to WIN in the Federal Marketplace

In recognition of National Veterans Small Business Week, a free webinar, "Arming Vets to WIN in the Federal Marketplace," will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Hear from veteran business owners who accelerated their success through the Veterans Institute for Procurement (VIP), gain vital insights from veteran business owners’ lessons learned, and discover valuable resources designed for veteran-owned small businesses.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sba.gov/events/1675550