Veteran Employment and Entrepreneurship

VetXL Veterans Experience Live Event

When
Wednesday, Mar 24, 2021
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Join us live on March 24 from 3 - 4 pm ET for a Q&A session with VA and community partners. Ask your questions of VA and community experts on Veteran employment and entrepreneurship plus access our new Veteran Job Board on RallyPoint!

PARTICIPATION FROM:
Veterans Benefits Administration, Veteran Readiness and Employment Program (VR&E)
Veterans Employment Services Office (VESO)
Veterans Health Administration Recruitment
Small Business Administration (SBA)
Office of Small & Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU)
Center for Women Veterans
Chamber of Commerce Hiring our Heroes
America’s Corporate Partners
Walgreens, Walmart, USAA, USPS, and more!

JOIN THE EVENT ON RALLYPOINT:
VetXL: Hire a Vet – live Q&A with VA and community partners. What are your questions? | RallyPoint

Looking to Hire a Veteran?  Share your job posting for free here

Need a Job?  Visit the Job Board

