Veteran Employment and Entrepreneurship
VetXL Veterans Experience Live Event
Join us live on March 24 from 3 - 4 pm ET for a Q&A session with VA and community partners. Ask your questions of VA and community experts on Veteran employment and entrepreneurship plus access our new Veteran Job Board on RallyPoint!
PARTICIPATION FROM:
Veterans Benefits Administration, Veteran Readiness and Employment Program (VR&E)
Veterans Employment Services Office (VESO)
Veterans Health Administration Recruitment
Small Business Administration (SBA)
Office of Small & Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU)
Center for Women Veterans
Chamber of Commerce Hiring our Heroes
America’s Corporate Partners
Walgreens, Walmart, USAA, USPS, and more!
JOIN THE EVENT ON RALLYPOINT:
VetXL: Hire a Vet – live Q&A with VA and community partners. What are your questions? | RallyPoint
Looking to Hire a Veteran? Share your job posting for free here
Need a Job? Visit the Job Board