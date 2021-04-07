Veteran Engagement Session for Gulf War Veterans
- When
-
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Are you or a loved one a Gulf War veteran that struggles with health issues? Share your story to help inform VA research. The VA RAC-GWVI would like to learn about the health concerns most important to Gulf War veterans so that it may advise the VA Secretary on these issues.
Participate on-line: https://tinyurl.com/VESMay2021
Meeting password: GWVets2021!
1-833-558-0712 (Toll-free)
Access code: 199 947 4655
This meeting is open to Veterans, Family Members, Caregivers, and the Public
For more information about the VA RAC-GWVI, please click HERE.