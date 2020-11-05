Veteran Entrepreneurship Virtual Conference

Veterans have the character, discipline and skills needed to succeed as small business owners and entrepreneurs. Partner agencies Lower Cape Fear SCORE,SBA, Veterans Business Center, AARP NC collaborated to provide professional development for Veteran owned businesses and Veterans who want to start a business.

Wondering what it takes and how you can prepare? Enroll in Boots to Business Reboot.

ABOUT BOOTS TO BUSINESS REBOOT

Boots to Business Reboot is a two-step training program that provides participants an overview of business ownership as a career vocation, an outline and knowledge on the components of a business plan, a practical exercise in opportunity recognition, and an introduction to available public and private sector resources.

Step one is the Introduction to Entrepreneurship course eligible to Veterans of all eras, service members (including members of the National Guard and Reserve) and their spouses. This course is instructed by SBA and its partners, who are skilled business advisors.

For more information, please visit: https://aarp.cvent.com/events/aarp-coastal-lower-cape-fear-score-sba-veterans-business-center-presents-a-teams-zoom-reboot-to-busi/event-summary-94cc9c750c334d138f6b04966505f516.aspx