Veteran Listening Sessions with TechWerks
Seeking Veteran feedback on the Personal Health Inventory tool.
- When
-
Friday, May 14, 2021 8:00 a.m.
–
Monday, May 31, 5:00 a.m. EST
- Cost
- FREE to register - Participants Compensated $35
TechWerks LLC, a Veteran-owned company, is seeking feedback from Veterans on a tool, the Personal Health Inventory, designed to help you assess your personal health and wellness. The Personal Health Inventory is used by the VA and is in the process of redesigning and seeking user feedback. The session is free to register and Veterans participating with be compensated $35 for their time.