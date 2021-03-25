Veteran Women Achieving Victory in Entrepreneurship (V-WAVE) Virtual Conference

Organization: Veterans Business Outreach Center at Fayetteville State University

POC: Sarah Espinosa sespinos@uncfsu.edu

Fee: This is a free event

Registration Required: https://v-wave_wbc2021.eventbrite.com/

Veteran Women Achieving Victory in Entrepreneurship

“Be Fearless”

A Conference for Women Veterans and Spouses

Hosted by the Veterans Business Outreach Center at Fayetteville State University

Keynote Speaker: Stephanie Brown, Founder & CEO, The Rosie Network

Conference Benefits:

- Networking Opportunities

- Business & Personal Development

- Swag Bag*

Breakout sessions on topics such as:

- Art of Negotiation

- Financial Wellness

- Emotional Intelligence/Progress Over Perfection

- Network Connections

Limited Seating Event! RSVP Now!

*Must attend the full conference to receive the Swag Bag. Will be mailed by USPS after the event.

View or download the flyer.