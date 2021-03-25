Veteran Women Achieving Victory in Entrepreneurship (V-WAVE) Virtual Conference
Attend a no-cost Small Business Conference for Women Veterans/Spouses coming up on April 17th
Organization: Veterans Business Outreach Center at Fayetteville State University
POC: Sarah Espinosa sespinos@uncfsu.edu
Fee: This is a free event
Registration Required: https://v-wave_wbc2021.eventbrite.com/
Veteran Women Achieving Victory in Entrepreneurship
“Be Fearless”
A Conference for Women Veterans and Spouses
Hosted by the Veterans Business Outreach Center at Fayetteville State University
Keynote Speaker: Stephanie Brown, Founder & CEO, The Rosie Network
Conference Benefits:
- Networking Opportunities
- Business & Personal Development
- Swag Bag*
Breakout sessions on topics such as:
- Art of Negotiation
- Financial Wellness
- Emotional Intelligence/Progress Over Perfection
- Network Connections
Limited Seating Event! RSVP Now!
*Must attend the full conference to receive the Swag Bag. Will be mailed by USPS after the event.