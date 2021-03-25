 Skip to Content
Veteran Women Achieving Victory in Entrepreneurship (V-WAVE) Virtual Conference

A Virtual Conference for Women Veterans and Spouses V-Wave 2021

Attend a no-cost Small Business Conference for Women Veterans/Spouses coming up on April 17th

When
Saturday, Apr 17, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST
Cost
Free

Registration

Organization: Veterans Business Outreach Center at Fayetteville State University

POC: Sarah Espinosa sespinos@uncfsu.edu

Fee: This is a free event

Registration Required: https://v-wave_wbc2021.eventbrite.com/

 

Veteran Women Achieving Victory in Entrepreneurship

“Be Fearless”

A Conference for Women Veterans and Spouses

Hosted by the Veterans Business Outreach Center at Fayetteville State University

 

Keynote Speaker: Stephanie Brown, Founder & CEO, The Rosie Network

 

Conference Benefits:

- Networking Opportunities

- Business & Personal Development

- Swag Bag*

 

Breakout sessions on topics such as:

- Art of Negotiation

- Financial Wellness

- Emotional Intelligence/Progress Over Perfection

- Network Connections

Limited Seating Event! RSVP Now!

*Must attend the full conference to receive the Swag Bag. Will be mailed by USPS after the event.

 

View or download the flyer.

 

