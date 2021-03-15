Veterans and Parkinson's Disease: What You Need to Know
Saturday, Mar 20, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
- Free
This program is open to people with Parkinson's, their family, friends and the community. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required. Register online at Parkinson.org/SEVets or call 770-450-0792.
The VA estimates that 110,000 veterans have Parkinson’s disease (PD). For some Veterans, developing PD can be associated with exposure to Agent Orange or other herbicides during military service. Join the Parkinson’s Foundation and the VA, as we learn more about the latest treatment advances from Parkinson’s experts and hear from Veterans who are now living with Parkinson’s disease. We will explore the resources and support services that Veterans have access to through the VA and the Parkinson’s Foundation.