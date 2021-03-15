Veterans and Parkinson's Disease: What You Need to Know

The VA estimates that 110,000 veterans have Parkinson’s disease (PD). For some Veterans, developing PD can be associated with exposure to Agent Orange or other herbicides during military service. Join the Parkinson’s Foundation and the VA, as we learn more about the latest treatment advances from Parkinson’s experts and hear from Veterans who are now living with Parkinson’s disease. We will explore the resources and support services that Veterans have access to through the VA and the Parkinson’s Foundation.