Veterans Business Outreach Center Orientation Webinar

This extensive training will provide you with step-by-step instructions to register for the complementary small business consulting, training, and mentoring services. Moreover, you will learn the necessary requirements for accessing the complimentary services so you can discover how to utilize them to your advantage. Completing the registration leads to accessing the extensive small business training, networking opportunities, and mentoring services to guide you in the processes of starting, sustaining, or expanding a small business. Discover additional resources, programs and services offered by the Veterans Business Outreach Center. This training is the gateway your entrepreneurial future. Learn about special events, our local resource partners, and funding agencies, including but not limited to US Small Business Administration (SBA) and the California Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz). The Veterans Business Outreach Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the veteran-owned small business communities in the states of California and Nevada. This seminar/webinar is open to the general public. Fee: No fee required for VBOC Clients or for veterans or transitioning military members or spouses.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sba.gov/events/1674974