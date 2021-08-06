Veterans Career Live—Agesim in the Workplace: Featuring Military Officers of America Association
- When
-
Thursday, Aug 12, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
With Veterans Career Live (formerly PAVE Connect), you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program (formerly PAVE) employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for Veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, Veterans, and their family members and caregivers.
On Thursday, August 12th at 4:00 pm ET, join Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) and Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) for a session focused on ageism in the workplace. There are many common myths and reasons why employers may be wary of older workers, and you will learn how you can counter ageism in your resume and job interviews. This special session will be led by Captain Patricia Cole, U.S. Navy (Ret) from Military Officers Association of America (MOAA)