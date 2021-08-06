Veterans Career Live—Agesim in the Workplace: Featuring Military Officers of America Association

On Thursday, August 12th at 4:00 pm ET, join Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) and Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) for a session focused on ageism in the workplace. There are many common myths and reasons why employers may be wary of older workers, and you will learn how you can counter ageism in your resume and job interviews. This special session will be led by Captain Patricia Cole, U.S. Navy (Ret) from Military Officers Association of America (MOAA)