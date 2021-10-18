Veterans Career Live: Employer Session CVS Health

Are you looking for a career in IT, cyber security, supply chain/logistics, customer service or retail? CVS Health has openings for entry level to mid-management level positions both on-site and fully remote. No matter your background, CVS has an opportunity for you to enter the workforce today and grow your career to a new level. Please join PVA and CVS Health recruiters for a Veterans Career Live session on November 4, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET. During this interactive networking session, you will hear directly from CVS Health talent acquisition and recruiters on the in-demand jobs that are a great fit for Veterans, transitioning service members, their spouses, and caregivers. CVS is consistently rated a top employer for the Veteran community. Please visit their website to review current opportunities so you are ready to ask questions about open positions: https://jobs.cvshealth.com/military/