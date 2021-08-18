Veterans Career Live – Employer Session: Leidos
Presented by PVA
- When
-
Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
With Veterans Career Live (formerly PAVE Connect), you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program (formerly PAVE) employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, veterans, and their family members and caregivers.
On August 24, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EDT join PVA Veterans Career Program and Leidos to network and learn about Leidos's career opportunities and culture. Attendees will hear from Alex Verhulst, the Talent Acquisition Military Program Manager, about their current openings, and support of the military community.