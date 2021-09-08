PVA Veterans Career Live - Employer Session: Windstream Communications

Looking for a career in IT, engineering or sales? Look no farther than Windstream Communications. Windstream is a leading provider of network communications and technology solutions for consumers, small businesses and large organizations. On September 9th at 4:00 p.m. EDT, Join Angel Ramos, retired Command Sergeant Major in the Army and current Senior Consultant of Diversity and Inclusion at Windstream Communications, to learn more about their company culture, dedication to hiring veterans and their families, and their national opportunities.

With Veterans Career Live (formerly PAVE Connect), you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program (formerly PAVE) employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, veterans, and their family members and caregivers.