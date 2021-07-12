Veterans Career Live: Financial Education- Investing (Featuring Military Officers of America Association)

On Thursday, July 22nd at 4:00 p.m. EDT join Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) and Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) for a financial education session focused on investing. Learn about investing to build wealth, how to stop wasting money and three proven investment strategies that work. Hear from Shane Ostrom, CFP, a retired Lt. Col in the Air Force and the current Program Director of Finance and Benefits Information at MOAA.