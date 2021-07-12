Veterans Career Live: Financial Education- Investing (Featuring Military Officers of America Association)
- When
-
Thursday, Jul 22, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
With Veterans Career Live (formerly PAVE Connect), you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program (formerly PAVE) employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, and veterans and their families (caregivers, spouses and children).
On Thursday, July 22nd at 4:00 p.m. EDT join Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) and Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) for a financial education session focused on investing. Learn about investing to build wealth, how to stop wasting money and three proven investment strategies that work. Hear from Shane Ostrom, CFP, a retired Lt. Col in the Air Force and the current Program Director of Finance and Benefits Information at MOAA.