Veterans Career Live: Seasonal Hiring - Work from Home or in Community
Presented by PVA
- When
-
Friday, Nov 5, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
With Veterans Career Live (formerly PAVE Connect), you can access timely, relevant career information — on your schedule and from any device. Register for a FREE seminar with a Veterans Career Program (formerly PAVE) employment expert, or browse recorded seminars on a range of career topics for Veterans. Veterans Career Live is open to transitioning service members, Veterans, and their family members and caregivers.
Are you interested in securing a season position so you have more money in your pocket for the holidays? Please join the Veterans Career Program as we cover some great work from home and community opportunities. We will cover part-time jobs that are GREAT for student Veterans, spouses, and caregivers and how these jobs provide extra money, career growth and potential transition to regular employment - many of them from the comfort of your own home!