Veterans Career Live - VR&E and Me

The VA's Veteran Readiness & Employment program is an excellent benefit for Veterans with disabilities looking to obtain and maintain employment. This can include transitioning into a new career field for a variety of reasons but the end goal is always employment. This session will help you prepare to apply, understand the working relationship, be successful using the program, and how PVA can assist. Join me as I walk through the process to help you get the most out of your VR&E experience.