Veterans Day 2020 - Associated Veterans of Loveland

For details, please contact the Associated Veterans of Loveland.

0400 – 0600 Ringing of the bells. Approximately 30 trucks with large bells tour the town. This started in about 1930

0600 – 1000 Breakfast served by VFW & American Legion Aux.

11:11 Colorado National Guard fly over with F16 Fighter Jets

Caravan to Dewayne Webster Veteran Park (DeWayne Webster was 1st Loveland resident to die in Loveland. He was aboard ship in Hawaii.

11:50 – 1230 Veteran Rally at park.

Tolling of the Bell for departed

21 gun salute

Taps

Release of White Doves

Closing Prayer

Patrotic Music.

After Rally lunch served at club by Sons of American Legion Squad 15 Various Vendors have been invited to setup self serve booths in our club.

We hope that next year we will return to our normal Veterans Day as the entire community looks forward to the event and is very much involved.