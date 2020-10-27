Veterans Day 2020 - City of Irvine, CA

The City of Irvine hosts a special modified ceremony to pay tribute to our nation’s troops — past and present — and honor local veterans, veterans groups, and military organizations. The Veterans Day ceremony will be presented online for the community to view at their convenience. The presentation will include a tribute from Mayor Christina L. Shea, remarks from officers from the City’s adopted Marine battalion, and musical performances and event footage from past ceremonies. For more information, call 949-724-6606 or visit: https://www.cityofirvine.org/news-media/calendar-of-events/event/veterans-day-2020