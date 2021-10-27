Veterans Day 2021 Virtual Program

A time to honor those who have served, our virtual Veterans Day Program this year is a moment to pay respect and show our support for the nation's veterans.

Our program features an introduction by General Michael Hagee, USMC (Ret), ANF president, and CEO followed by a speech from World War II veteran DG “Mac” McWilliams about his military experience in the Marine Corps. The National Anthem is performed by Boerne Middle School North. Other veterans will share their thoughts on Veterans Day. Fredericksburg Middle School will conclude the program with a medley of military anthems.