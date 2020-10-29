Veterans Day Celebration - Norwalk, CT

A condensed version of our Veterans Day event; moment of silence at 11:00 a.m. sharp, rifle volley, Taps, Amazing Grace on bagpipes; Armed Forces song medley

Veterans Park, Seaview Avenue, Norwalk CT; inclement weather plan is City Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk, CT.

A video will be available after the event: https://www.norwalkct.org/1176/Norwalk-Videos

For questions or more information, please contact: mvlc@norwalkct.org