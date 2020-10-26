Veterans Day Ceremoney - Brea, CA
- When
-
Wednesday, Nov 11
2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where
-
Brea War Memorial
1 Civic Center Circle
Brea , CA
- Cost
- FREE
Join the Brea community as they pay tribute to all military heroes, including Veterans, active duty and those that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Located at the Brea War Memorial, the ceremony begins at 10:00am PT. Please arrive early as seating and parking are limited.
For more information, please visit: https://business.breachamber.com/events/details/veteran-s-day-ceremony-15757