Veterans Day Ceremoney - Brea, CA

When
Wednesday, Nov 11
2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET
Where

Brea War Memorial

1 Civic Center Circle

Brea , CA

Cost
FREE

Registration

Join the Brea community as they pay tribute to all military heroes, including Veterans, active duty and those that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Located at the Brea War Memorial, the ceremony begins at 10:00am PT. Please arrive early as seating and parking are limited.

For more information, please visit: https://business.breachamber.com/events/details/veteran-s-day-ceremony-15757

