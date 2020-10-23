Veterans Day Ceremony - Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce

The ceremony is closed to the public, however it will be broadcasted live on the Chamber Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/WaynesvilleStRobertChamber) and KFBD station 97.9. During the ceremony we will honor Daniel Barnes, the 2019 Veteran of Year; who we were unable to honor last year due to inclement weather that caused the cancelation of the 2019 Ceremony and Parade.

We invite the Community and Veteran Organizations to submit photographs of the Veterans to be featured in a slide show on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Businesses and the community are encouraged to decorate their windows to honor our Veterans; the theme is “In Your Honor”.