Veterans Day Ceremony

by Student Veterans of America, Rowan College of South Jersey Chapter

When
Wednesday, Nov 11
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Where

Rowan College of South Jersey

1400 Tanyard Road

Deptford Township , NJ

Cost
FREE

Registration

The Student Veterans of America, RCSJ Chapter of the Gloucester Campus and the Gloucester County Board of Chosen Freeholders will be hosting their annual Veterans Day celebration on Monday, November 11, 2020.

The event will take place in the courtyard on the RCSJ Gloucester Campus. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the gymnasium.

A limited number of tickets are available for this event.

Fore more information, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veterans-day-ceremony-tickets-123513944533?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

