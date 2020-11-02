Veterans Day Drive Thru Giveaway!

Veterans Day Drive-Thru Event: Helping military families get back to better

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic’s new East Anchorage facility is helping military families get back to better this Veterans Day by honoring local veterans at a special drive-thru event. COVID-19 precautions will be in place at this contact-free event that includes appreciation gift bags for the first 200 vehicles. The drive-thru will take place in the parking lot of the clinic located at 1450 Muldoon Rd. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m local time.

If you’re a veteran or part of a military family, come learn about the mental health services offered by the Cohen Clinic and let us show you our appreciation!