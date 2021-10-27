Veterans Day Event & Expo

Our In-Person Veterans’ Services Expo will provide Veterans with access to local vendors and services.

Expo will be going all day from 9AM - 5PM

Free Admission and parking to all U.S. service members, National Guard and veterans plus 1 guest (all day).

Admission for Blue Star Mothers and Gold Star Families will be free all day on Nov. 11th.

A free commemorative Veterans Day Pin will be available for the first 500 visitors to the Hall (while supplies last).

20% Discount at the HOF Store.

Coffee and donuts available for all veterans.

Participating Expo Vendors

Stark County Veterans Service Commission

Community Legal Aid

Stark County Vet Center

Suicide Prevention

Honor Home

Honor Flight Cleveland

Warrior Beat

Patriot Project

Legacy of Honor

Caregiver Support

Honor Court

American Legion Post 44

Other

Upon arrival, Veterans will receive a checklist to encourage them to stop by each vendor’s booth as they tour the Hall. Once completed, the checklist can be turned in to enter a drawing for a 2021 Salute to Service Hoodie from the Hall of Fame Store.

De Ann Williams, Executive Director for the Stark County Veterans Service Commission, will speak at 2 p.m. in the Nash Family Event & Conference Center. The theme of Williams’ presentation is “Honoring the Men & Women Who Have Worn the Cloth of This Nation.”