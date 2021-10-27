Veterans Day Event & Expo
In-Person Event Presented by Pro Football Hall of Fame
- When
-
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
2121 George Halas Dr NW
Canton , OH
- Cost
- Free
Our In-Person Veterans’ Services Expo will provide Veterans with access to local vendors and services.
- Expo will be going all day from 9AM - 5PM
- Free Admission and parking to all U.S. service members, National Guard and veterans plus 1 guest (all day).
- Admission for Blue Star Mothers and Gold Star Families will be free all day on Nov. 11th.
- A free commemorative Veterans Day Pin will be available for the first 500 visitors to the Hall (while supplies last).
- 20% Discount at the HOF Store.
- Coffee and donuts available for all veterans.
Participating Expo Vendors
-
Stark County Veterans Service Commission
-
Community Legal Aid
-
Stark County Vet Center
-
Suicide Prevention
-
Honor Home
-
Honor Flight Cleveland
-
Warrior Beat
-
Patriot Project
-
Legacy of Honor
-
Caregiver Support
-
Honor Court
-
American Legion Post 44
Other
Upon arrival, Veterans will receive a checklist to encourage them to stop by each vendor’s booth as they tour the Hall. Once completed, the checklist can be turned in to enter a drawing for a 2021 Salute to Service Hoodie from the Hall of Fame Store.
De Ann Williams, Executive Director for the Stark County Veterans Service Commission, will speak at 2 p.m. in the Nash Family Event & Conference Center. The theme of Williams’ presentation is “Honoring the Men & Women Who Have Worn the Cloth of This Nation.”