Veterans Day Event & Expo

In-Person Event Presented by Pro Football Hall of Fame

When
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
Where

2121 George Halas Dr NW

Canton , OH

Cost
Free

Registration

Our In-Person Veterans’ Services Expo will provide Veterans with access to local vendors and services.

  • Expo will be going all day from 9AM - 5PM
  • Free Admission and parking to all U.S. service members, National Guard and veterans plus 1 guest (all day).
  • Admission for Blue Star Mothers and Gold Star Families will be free all day on Nov. 11th.
  • A free commemorative Veterans Day Pin will be available for the first 500 visitors to the Hall (while supplies last).
  • 20% Discount at the HOF Store.
  • Coffee and donuts available for all veterans.

Participating Expo Vendors

  • Stark County Veterans Service Commission 

  • Community Legal Aid 

  • Stark County Vet Center 

  • Suicide Prevention 

  • Honor Home 

  • Honor Flight Cleveland 

  • Warrior Beat 

  • Patriot Project 

  • Legacy of Honor 

  • Caregiver Support 

  • Honor Court 

  • American Legion Post 44 

Other

Upon arrival, Veterans will receive a checklist to encourage them to stop by each vendor’s booth as they tour the Hall. Once completed, the checklist can be turned in to enter a drawing for a 2021 Salute to Service Hoodie from the Hall of Fame Store.

De Ann Williams, Executive Director for the Stark County Veterans Service Commission, will speak at 2 p.m. in the Nash Family Event & Conference Center. The theme of Williams’ presentation is “Honoring the Men & Women Who Have Worn the Cloth of This Nation.”

