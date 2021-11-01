Veterans Day Parade in Erie, PA

The Erie VA Medical Center will host its annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 6, 2021.



The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Veterans Stadium on the corner of State and 26th Streets.



Participants will meet on the French Street Side of the stadium no later than 9:00 a.m.



The community is invited to attend as we pay tribute to local Veterans.



Show your support in one of two ways: sign up to march in the parade or show your support from the sidelines.