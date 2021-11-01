 Skip to Content

Veterans Day Parade in Erie, PA

When
Saturday, Nov 6, 2021
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EST
Where

Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium

Erie , PA

Registration

https://www.facebook.com/events/3061915357463168/

The Erie VA Medical Center will host its annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Veterans Stadium on the corner of State and 26th Streets.

Participants will meet on the French Street Side of the stadium no later than 9:00 a.m.

The community is invited to attend as we pay tribute to local Veterans.

Show your support in one of two ways: sign up to march in the parade or show your support from the sidelines.

See all events
Last updated: