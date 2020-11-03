Veterans Day Parade - Madras, OR
Wednesday, Nov 11
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
The annual Veterans Day Parade begins at 2 p.m. local time, Wednesday, Nov. 11 in the area of Sahalee Park in Madras. Due to COVID-19 risks, candy will not be thrown during the parade, and refreshments will not be provided. For more information, contact the Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce at 541-475-2350.
The Parade will also be streamed live on the Madras City of Commerce Facebook page.