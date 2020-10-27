Veterans Day Virtual Ceremony - Green, OH

Green and Green Local Schools are teaming up for a Veterans Day video that will help replace the traditional event at Green Veterans Memorial Park this year.

The city and school district are asking residents to share a photo of a local veteran to be included in an upcoming video. The video will display local veterans' names, photos and branches of service in the city’s 2020 Veterans Day Virtual Ceremony. The video will be released on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. on the Green Facebook page and other social media.

Veterans who complete a form on the city’s website will be included. To participate, visit cityofgreen.org/HonoringVeterans. Deadline to submit the form is Nov. 4.

For more information, please visit: https://www.beaconjournal.com/story/news/2020/10/21/city-plans-honor-veterans-video-ribbons-their-homes/5998611002/