Veterans Day Virtual Ceremony - New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation

When
Wednesday, Nov 11
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 - virtual Veterans Day ceremony, presented by the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation. 

This event will be broadcast live at 11:00AM on our Facebook page and Youtube page and posted afterward on the website.

Thank you for honoring those that served and currently to serve in the United States Armed Forces.

For more information, please visit: https://www.njvvmf.org/veterans-day-virtual-ceremony/

