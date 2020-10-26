Veterans Day Virtual Parade - Edinburg, TX

The City of Edinburg is know as the Hometown of Heroes, not only because it is the hometown of two Congressional Medal of Honor recipients, Sgt. Alfredo “Freddy” Gonzalez and Pvt. Pedro Cano, as well as 87 other Fallen Heroes that served from World War I to Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, but also for the countless other brave men and women who have served in the various branches of our armed forces. Many serving our country bravely then coming home and continuing to serve the community. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The City of Edinburg will safely honor our Veterans and safeguard our residents by hosting a Virtual Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2020 and will stream live at 10 a.m. CT on Spectrum 1300 and the City of Edinburg Facebook page.

For more information, please visit: https://www.edinburgarts.com/veteransparade