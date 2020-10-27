 Skip to Content
Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony - United States Navy Memorial

When
Wednesday, Nov 11
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where

US Navy Memorial

701 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington , DC

Cost
FREE

The United States Navy Memorial will host a Wreath Laying Ceremony to honor and recognize our Veterans who have selflessly served their country. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit: https://www.navymemorial.org/new-events/2020/11/11/veterans-day-wreath-laying-ceremony

