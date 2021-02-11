30th Anniversary Tribute to Gulf War Veterans (following Veterans Engagement Committee meeting)

The next Veteran engagement session is noon-3 p.m. Eastern Feb. 17, 2021. Immediately following the meeting is a 30th anniversary tribute to Gulf War Veterans.

For those with computer access, watch and listen online at http://va-eerc-ees.adobeconnect.com/racg-ves-feb2021/. For those with phone access only, the call-in number is (800) 767-1750; access code 56978. The call-in is for the Veteran engagement session only.

For more information about the Veteran Engagement Subcommittee, please click HERE.