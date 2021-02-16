Veterans Experience Live (VetXL): COVID-19 Vaccine Q&A

Join us on RallyPoint, March 3rd from 3-4PM ET, for a live Q&A focusing on the COVID-19 Vaccine. Ask your questions of HHS and VA experts from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), National Institutes of Health and VHA National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention!



Ask questions to the following experts:



Dr. Andrea Lerner, MD - Immediate Office of the Director, Medical Officer, NIH, NIAID

Dr. Jane Kim, MD - Chief Consultant, Preventive Medicine, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Larry Rivers - Office of Healthcare Transformation, VHA



