Veterans Experience Live (VETXL) - Montana
VETXL Montana Veterans Q&A
On September 15th, 11AM MDT, VA and community experts will be here to answer your questions on benefits, claims, and peer-to-peer support services. Type your questions in now!
You can ask questions to the following people:
» BG Mike E. - Advisor, ETS Sponsorship
» SGT Lauren Augustine - VP of Government Affairs, Student Veterans of America
» Staci H. - Senior Manager of Volunteers and Partnerships, Blue Star Families
» Melissa Comeau - Director, American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network
» Jeanette Gilles - Deputy Director of Community Integration, Americas Warrior Partnership
» PO1 Kate Stevens - Operations Associate, Team Rubicon
» 1LT (Join to see) - Suicide Prevention Coordinator, VA
» CMSgt Scott Robinson - Director of Military & Veteran Services, Easterseals
» MSG Jamie Kleppen - Veteran Service Representative, Fort Harrison Regional Office
» Montana Veterans Affairs Division - Bureau Chief, Montana Veterans Affairs Division
» PO2 Shannon Noble - Disabled Veterans Outreach Program (DVOP), Job Service Missoula, Montana Department of Labor & Industry