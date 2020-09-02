 Skip to Content
Veterans Experience Live (VetXL): Women Veterans - Q&A with Acting Deputy Secretary Pamela Powers and VA Leadership.

Women Veterans - Q&A with Acting Deputy Secretary Pamela Powers and VA Leadership. What are your questions?

When
Wednesday, Sep 30
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Cost
FREE

Registration

Supporting the Whole Woman Veteran - Leadership and Resiliency through COVID and Beyond.
Please join the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) on September 30th from 3-4PM ET for a one of a kind Woman Veteran Q&A with Deputy Secretary Pamela Powers.

Post your questions now and get more information at: https://www.rallypoint.com/answers/veterans-experience-live-vetxl-women-veterans-q-a-with-acting-deputy-secretary-pamela-powers-and-va-leadership-what-are-your-questions

